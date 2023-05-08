Donald J. Clemens, 87, of Eyota, MN died on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus - Rochester.

Don was born on September 25, 1935, in Rochester, MN to Joseph and Mary (Daly) Clemens. He married Mary Palmby on September 29, 1956 at the Catholic church in St. Charles and have been happily married for 66 years.

In 1956, Don began farming until he retired in 2020. During that time, he also drove school bus for Dover-Eyota Schools for 25 years. Family was very important to him. He enjoyed westerns, Mollie B (polka music), bird watching and a few trips to the casino along with lottery scratch-offs.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary; five daughters, Linda Clemens of Rochester, MN, Kay (Gary) Waletzki, Karen (Larry) Waletzki, Lori (Tom Holst) Clemens, all of Eyota, MN, Julie (Brent) Richardson of Stewartville, MN; ten grandchildren, Jeff, Brian, Adam, Jessica, Matt, Melissa, Jon, Christopher, Michael, Daniel; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Clemens, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Mark (10 yrs old) and Gary (3 mos. old).

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the church and one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Front and Center Food Pantry in Eyota or St. Jude’s.

Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.