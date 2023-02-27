Jan. 29, 1942 - Feb. 25, 2023

CLAREMONT, Minn. - Donald Lee, 81, Claremont, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 25, in Claremont.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Hayfield, Minn. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at American Legion in Dodge Center, Minn. Food and cake will be provided. Burial will be in the spring in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.