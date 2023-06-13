Donald Oran Burton, 91, of Lake City, MN passed away of natural causes on June 13, 2023 at the Lake City Hospital.

Donald Oran Burton was born on August 15, 1931, in Bahon, Kentucky to Lafon and Frances Burton, one of 8 children. In 1935 Donald’s family moved to Grand Meadow, Minnesota where Donald grew up. He went to school in Stewartville, MN. After high school Donald joined the Army and was enlisted as a paratrooper from 1952 to 1954. Over this period, he completed 13 jumps.

In February of 1956, Donald married Shirley Ann Glasenapp at the Douglas Methodist Church. They would call Douglas home for the next 37 years. It’s there where they raised their three children, Paul, Robyn, and Doug.

Donald was employed by IBM for over 30 years. When he wasn’t working, Donald enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, golfing, and going to the casino. He was a proud member of the Stewartville Legion. After retirement Don and Shirley wintered in Florida and spent time in Alexandria, MN in the summer.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; kids, Paul (Kirstin) Burton, Robyn (Harry) Worden and Doug (Lisa) Burton; 7 grandkids, Nick, Jessica, Lisa, Spencer, Alexander, Jacob and Samantha; 5 great-grandkids, Cooper, Hazel, Archie, Owen, Avery; sister, Bettie Carson; brothers, Steve Burton and Dave Burton and two brothers-in-law, Wes (Sharon) Glasenapp and Bill (Cleo) Glasenapp. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Frank (Marlys) Burton, Mary (Clarence) Hendersen, Anne (Bernard) Howard and Ruth (Dave) Enquist; brother-in-law, Bob Carson; and sisters-in-law Charlotte Burton and Carol Burton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901). A Celebration of Life open house will follow from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre. Burial will be in Douglas Cemetery at a later date.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burton family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com