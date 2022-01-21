SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Donald Quam

Published January 21, 2022 10:03 AM
Donald Alden Quam, 89, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 25, 1932, in Goodhue County, MN to Selmer and Helen (Huseth) Quam. Donald attended rural country school and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1954, and while in high school he played football. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. On September 21, 1957, he married Jeanette Spring at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Donald was employed by IBM in Rochester for 38 years. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, playing golf, and visiting casinos. Donald was inducted into the Kenyon -Wanamingo High School Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of the 1950 Kenyon Vikings Football Team. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Quam of Rochester; a daughter, Georgette Green of Rochester; six grandchildren Ashley (Jade), Brandon (Fawn), Brett, Michael, Lindsey, and Cody; one great-grandchild, Witten. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lynnette, son Brandon, and a sister Jane.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, at Bethel Lutheran Church with Pastor Anjanette Bandel officiating. Burial will follow the service in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required at the church.

