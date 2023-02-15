Donald R. “Don” Lyman

Donald “Don” Lyman, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully on Monday February 13, 2023, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, with his children by his side.

Donald Robert Lyman was born April 27, 1936, in Rochester, to Verner and Melba (Malcomson) Lyman.

After high school (Stewartville) Don served our country in the US Air Force as a B-52 mechanic during the Korean War. He played semi-pro football for the championship Holyoke Knights (Massachusetts) and became a golden glove boxer. Don married Kathleen (Kate) Mulvihill on September 26th, 1959 in Rochester and ran the family farm in Racine. He also worked for the City of Racine was an active member (and past Commander) of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164, Racine Lions and Racine City Council.

Don enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, watching his grandchildren grow up and spending time with family and friends.

Don is survived by one daughter, Pam (Jim) Schultz of Chatfield; grandchildren Megan (Trent) Mullenbach of Rochester, Molly (Zac) Claussen of Rosemount, Mitchell (Kristin) Schultz of Hudsonville, MI, and Michael Schultz of Chatfield; great-grandchildren Dakota and Mya Johnson, Evelyn Claussen, Kash and Lace Mullenbach, Peyton and Isaac Schultz; one son, Scott (Andrea) Lyman of Lakeville; grandchildren Cole, Blake, and Brooke Lyman. Sisters; Phyllis House of San Jose, CA and Dorothy Nelson of Mason City, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kate, son Tom, brother Lester ‘Lemon’ Lyman, and sister Marilyn McCarty.

Funeral service for Don will be 11 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Haugen officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the church. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine following the service at church, with military honors by Stewartville’s American Legion Post 164. A celebration of life to be held at the Stewartville American Legion after the burial.

We would like to thank the Chosen Valley Care Center and Mayo Clinic teams for the care and love they gave Don and entire family.

Riley Funeral Home is assisting the Lyman family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com