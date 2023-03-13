Donald R. Fenske

Donald Richard Fenske, 91, died March 11, 2023 at Arbor Garden Place in Eyota.

Don was born May 22, 1931 in Rochester to Martin and Virginia Fenske from Spring Valley, MN.

Don married Eloda Hofschulte, May 31, 1952, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester. They had four daughters: Michele (Dan) Kruger, Theresa Fenske, Jacqueline Fenske, Jane (Rex) Lisk.

They were grandparents to 10 with an additional 7 great-grandchildren.

Don received his diploma from Lourdes High School. He served in the navy from 1949 - 1951. When he returned from the service, he became a bartender at the Kahler Hotel, then promoted to Beverage Manager, until he became co-owner (with 2 others) of the Skyways Airport Restaurant & Condor Lounge. After this venture, he returned to the Kahler Hotel as Beverage Manager/Buyer and received his MN realtor license.

In retirement, Don and Eloda retired to the farm in Spring Valley to raise Arabian horses.

Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. He was passionate about winemaking and had an impressive wine collection and wine room. In later years, Don and Eloda moved back to Rochester.

Eloda (beloved wife of almost 71 years), a brother, Wayne Fenske, and sister, Cleo Lee, survive him.

Don’s parents Martin and Virginia Fenske and a brother, David, preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the River Park Chapel.

Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Luncheon will be served in the dining room after the service.

