Donald Roger Schmiedeberg, 75 of Rochester, MN died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Riverbend Assisted Living and Memory Care surrounded by family.

Don was born on October 31, 1947 in Plainview, MN to Haven and Eleanor (Adler) Schmiedeberg. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1966. On September 20, 1969, he married Jean M. Putzier in Rochester. Together, the couple made Rochester their home. Don worked for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company for 30 years until his retirement.

Don loved to watch Westerns, listen to Polka music, spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dog, Daisy (affectionately known to him as Elmer!).

He is survived by his wife Jean; daughters Angie of Rochester and Mary (Wade) Uhlir of Stewartville; three grandsons, Shaun, Mathew and Lucas Uhlir; brother Duane (Cathy) and sister Joan (Bob) Wilcox.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, April 17, 20223 from 10:00AM until a luncheon is served at 12:00PM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.

Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.

