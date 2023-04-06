Donald W. Hameister

Donald William Hameister passed away Friday, March 31st, 2023, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, MN at the age of 81 years from kidney and heart failure.

Donald was born February 2nd, 1942, to Rudi and Melba Hameister in Rochester, MN and lived in Minnesota his entire life. He attended Rochester schools. Don married Carolyn Ida Traff on July 2nd, 1960. They were later divorced. He married Pamela Zwiener Lowrie on October 16th, 1987, at the Plummer House in Rochester, MN. They resided in Rochester until moving to Blooming Prairie in 2011. Don moved to Prairie Manor on March 21st and began receiving hospice care. Don worked for the Sinclair Oil Stations for many years as a manager. He was a mail clerk for the USPS and worked as a manager for the Rochester movie theaters. Don enjoyed going on trips with Pam, fishing, golfing, and deer hunting in the Whitewater Valley area. Don and Pam had an antique business for many years and enjoyed traveling to shows. After his retirement, he enjoyed watching the Vikings and Gopher football games, putting together puzzles and supporting the Awesome Blossoms as he watched his nieces and nephews in sporting events. His most favorite thing to do was to spend time with his wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Pam; his proudest accomplishments, his three sons, Rudi Hameister and his wife, Kathy, of Independence, Iowa, Don “Doni” Hameister and his wife, Lori of Eyota, MN, and Jon Hameister of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Caleb Hameister, Tabitha Hameister (Kevin), Samantha Woitalewicz (Stephen), Tyler Hameister (Olympia), and Kulture Hameister; great grandchildren, Kelan Shada, Maggie and Theodore Woitalewicz, and Wesley Hameister; siblings, Lucy Peterson, Virginia Hameister (Pam), Beverly Miner (Roger), Judy Hameister, and Ray Hameister (Genie); brothers-in-law, Jim Zwiener (Kathy) and Jeff Zwiener (Sue); and many nieces and nephews will remember and miss Uncle Don as well. He was preceded in death by his father when Don was 7-years old and mother in 2014; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Neil and Elaine Zwiener; two brothers-in-law, Marlyn Traff and Martin Peterson; nephew, Matthew Petersen; step-nephews, Justin Atkinson and Daran Atkinson; and his former wife, Carolyn Matheny.

Don’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home, 418 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Don’s Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 434 - 1st Street SW, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917 with Minister Rudi Hameister officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service as well. Please join Pam and her family following the service for a reception in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Blooming Prairie Education Foundation, Prairie Manor Care Center, or the donor’s choice. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.