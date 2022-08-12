Donald William Hasti, age 71, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN after a 7 year battle with dementia. Donald was born August 23, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Einard Arthur and Nellie Violet (Kurtti) Hasti. He attended and graduated from Osseo High School in Osseo, MN in 1968. Shortly after that he began his long career in automotive sales which he worked in his whole life. He met Judy McKinzie-Beadle in June of 1979 and they were united in marriage on April 1, 1989 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. Donald and Judy built their dream home on the golf course in Pine Island, MN. As Don’s disease was progressing, the couple moved into Rochester in 2016 to be closer for his medical needs. Don loved to golf, was an avid MN Twins, Vikings and Gophers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.

Donald is preceded in death by beloved parents, Nellie Violet and Einard Arthur Hasti; and his cherished grandson Nick Briese in 2020.

He is survived by his devoted wife Judith Hasti; daughters, Julia Briese (John), Paula Beadle (Brian Kemkes), and Sarah Beadle (Stanley Jason Zappa); grandchildren, Katie Sikkink (Tony), Isabel Archer, Lindsey Diaz (Gabe), Emily Zangl (Josh), Benjamin Kemkes, Tom Briese (Erica Levine), Angie Nolan (Matthew), Joe Briese (Carrie) and Nicole Briese; great grandchildren, Elliott Sikkink, Henry Sikkink, George William Sikkink, Arthur Jude Sikkink, Zoe Zangl, Winnie Zangl, Claire Briese, Ella Briese, and Addison Nolan; his sister, Jan Nimchuk (Bob); niece, Holly Cornelius (Chris); nephews, Scott Hampton and Danny Hampton (Heather); also surviving Donald is his caregiver that deserves special recognition, Carol Keegan.

A Memorial service for Donald will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre. Funeral attire is optional but anyone who attends is welcome to wear a shirt or cap of one of Don’s favorite sports teams if you would like in his honor.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hasti family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com