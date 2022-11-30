Donna Marie (Krantz) Biers, 1941-2022, slipped away quietly on Monday evening, November 28 after a full weekend of birthday and Thanksgiving visitors. Donna enjoyed 55 years of marriage to James Alfred Biers who left her just two years ago, nearly to the day. Together, they had four children, Mark, Mindy, Kris, and Kari.

Donna leaves a loving family across the states, including: Mark (Gloria) Biers and Kris (Michele) Biers; Daughters, Mindy (Jim) Reeder, Kari (Jason) Taylor and sister, Cheri (Gary) Austin. She leaves ten grandchildren: Michael (Teagen) Held; Jakob, Katrina and Kaylee Reeder; Joseph, Lita and Hunter Biers and Jamison, Jonas and Adalia Taylor. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Biers, parents, John & Eileen Krantz and brothers, John, Walter, Tom and Steve Krantz.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday December 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 7th Ave NE, Owatonna, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church prior to the funeral. Interment will be at approximately 1:30 P.M. at the Little Valley Cemetery outside of Plainview, MN. Cards or plants may be sent to the funeral home or mailed to: Donna Biers ℅ Mindy Reeder 15578 State Highway 99-Montgomery, MN 56069.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.