Donna Elaine Schmoll

Donna E. Schmoll, 89, of Kasson, MN, formerly of Claremont, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in Kasson, MN.

Donna was born on September 10, 1932, in Austin, MN to Emmit and Irene (Christianson) Filley. On March 5, 1950, she married Leonard George Schmoll in Austin, MN. Together they had seven children. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Claremont, MN. Donna enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards and all her family. She spent time working as a nurse’s aide and as a home health aid for Dodge County as well as the Owatonna Hospital. She also enjoyed working at Brett’s in Owatonna. She will be deeply missed.

Donna is survived by her children, Diane (Don) Dereng of Kasson, MN, Barbara (Benj) St. John of Blooming Prairie, MN, Leonard Jr. (Karla) Schmoll of West Concord, MN, Gregory (Peggy) Schmoll of Otsego, MN, and Jeffrey (Anastasia) Schmoll of Carlsbad, CA; siblings, Buena LaMaack of Hayfield, MN and Myrna Schmoll of Claremont, MN; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Schmoll Sr.; daughter, Susan Schmoll; son, Bradley Schmoll; and sister, Nola Trom.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th Street SE Kasson, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Blooming Prairie Cemetery in Blooming Prairie, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.