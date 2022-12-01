Funeral services for Donna L. Hanson will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday December 5, 2022 at the Le Roy Lutheran Church with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-5 P.M. on Sunday December 04, 2022 at the Le Roy Lutheran Church and will continue for 1hr prior to the service.

Donna Hanson, age 94, of Le Roy, MN died Wednesday November 30, 2022 at Wildwood Grove in Le Roy, MN.

She was born October 16, 1928 in Chester, IA to Milton and Enid (Culbertson) Thompson, Donna was raised in Chester and Graduated from Chester High School in Chester. Following graduation she attended college before her marriage to Donald Hanson on May 14, 1948 at St Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. MN. To this union three daughters were born, Jeanie, Barb and Kris. Donna was a homemaker, her cupboard was always full and ready. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading, watching sports on T.V. with Don and of course shopping. She loved being with her family and friends and was her daughters advisor and supporter. She will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her three daughters; Jeanie (David) Thorson of Rochester, MN, Barb (Al) Billings of Cresco, IA and Kris (Steve) Jacobsen of Cannon Falls, MN, grandchildren; Heather Yang, Dustin Thorson, Jordan Jacobsen and Ben Jacobsen, great-grandchildren; Cameron and McKenzie Jacobsen, Chase, Meghan and Sereyla Yang, Grace Thompson, Camille and Maddox Thorson and Sloan, Hunter and Bryn Van Dyke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don on March 12, 2004, grandchildren; Shannon Thorson and Travis Van Dyke, siblings; Beth, Gay, Chuck and her twin brother Dean.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer Association, The Le Roy Lutheran Church or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com