Donna J. Hansen

Donna Hansen, 92, of Sargeant, MN died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Rushford, MN with her family at her bedside.

Donna Jean Burns was born on Thursday, May 8, 1930, in Sargeant Township, MN to Clarence and Florence (Heydt) Burns. Donna lived all of her life in the Sargeant area. She graduated from Austin High School in Austin, MN. On October 22, 1950, Donna was united in marriage with Merlin Hansen in Sargeant. Donna farmed along-side of her husband for many years on the Hansen family farm. Donna was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sargeant where she held many positions on the church board. She was active in the UM Women’s group and taught Sunday School. Donna and her sister, Dorothy sang together in church for many years. She was a very kind, loving, compassionate, generous and forgiving person. Donna enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. She especially enjoyed bringing meals out to the field where the family was working and having a picnic together. Here are Donna’s own words of how she would like to be remembered when she passes: “Think of me as smiling today because it always made me so happy when the family got together. I will be here in spirit, singing alto at the top of my voice.”

Donna is survived by two children: Dana Thompson of Rushford and Jan (Karla) Hansen of Sargeant; five grandchildren: Davin (Erin) Thompson, Zach (Alyssa) Thompson, Sam (Jamie) Hansen, Melissa (Seth) Stier and Will (Alex) Hansen; 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers: Erling and Carlton Burns.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlin; sister, Dorothy Anderson; brothers: Marlyn and James Burns; and son-in-law, Mitch Thompson.

There will be a memorial service for Donna at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford, MN. Burial will take place on a later date at the Waltham Cemetery in Waltham, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Please leave a memory of Donna and sign her guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com