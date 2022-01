Sept. 9, 1936 - Jan. 11, 2022

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Donna Johnson, 85, Dodge Center, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Dodge Center.

A celebration of life will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Dodge Center American Legion Post 384 in Dodge Center. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. Pastor Elliot Malm will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.