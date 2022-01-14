Donna Johnson

Donna Mae Johnson, 85, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home.

Donna was born on September 9, 1936, in Waseca, MN to Roy and Alma (Stoltz) Engelhardt. Donna met her husband, Richard Arthur Johnson, and they were married for sixty-five years. She enjoyed attending craft shows and shopping. She loved going on car rides and spending time with her family and friends. She was devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dodge Center for over 50 years.

Donna is survived by her children, Brenda (Mike) Meyer of Zumbrota, MN, Kevin (Connie) Johnson of Hewitt, MN, Wanda (David) Kaiser of Dodge Center, MN, and Barbara (Tony) Johnson of Dodge Center, MN; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine (Don) Dvorak, Lyle (Rosie) Engelhardt, Sharyl (Dallas) Herrick, and Lorrinda (Mike) Scheick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; two sisters and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Dodge Center American Legion Post 384, 401 Highway St W in Dodge Center. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Central Ave N in Dodge Center, with Pastor Elliot Malm officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be her memory.