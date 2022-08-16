Donna L. Lee, age 89, of Rochester, MN passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home.

Donna Lanette Lee was born June 29, 1933 in Clarksville, Arkansas the daughter of Waymon and Ethel (Kidd) Hauth. At the age of 16, she graduated valedictorian of her high school class. Following high school, she was accepted into the Kahler School of Nursing and earned her registered nurse degree. Donna worked 56 years in the nursing profession and retired from management and staff RN from Mayo Clinic in 1991. Donna was united in marriage to Donald Lee on November 25, 1956 in Independence, Iowa and were blessed with 44 years of marriage.

Donna was a member of First Presbyterian Church and active in church circle, hand bell choir and past deacon. She was also a member of Nurses Club and M.K. Alumni. She enjoyed reading, travel and time at the lake. She was an avid MN Vikings fan and a Winter Texan.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Doug) Kaffar of Pipestone, MN, Diane Lee of Austin, TX, and Christopher Lee of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Marisa (Jacob) Bauer of Cedar Falls, IA, Ashlyn Lee of Rochester, MN and Brenden Kaffar of Sioux Falls, SD; great grandchildren, Jones, Letty and Conley Bauer; sister, Frances Hood of Independence, IA; brother-in-law, Kenneth Klinge of Glen Ellyn, IL; extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; twin sister, Dama Hauth; sister, Shirley Klinge; brother-in-law, Ronald Hood; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Martha Lee.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church 512 3rd Street SW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Frankford Cemetery, rural Spring Valley, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church or Frankford Cemetery Association.

