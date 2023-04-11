Donna M. Anderson

Our dear mother, Donna May Anderson, joined our father, brother and heavenly Father on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Donna was born in Dover, MN on November 2, 1919 to Amelia and Harry (Dover’s blind genius) Ketchum. Donna always shared wonderful childhood memories of the people in that small town of Dover. She graduated Valedictorian of her Senior Class of Dover High and her TTC Class in St. Charles.

It was at the famous “Rainbow Pavilion” that she met Willard (“Red”) Anderson. They were married at the Dover Methodist Church on September 2, 1939 and moved to his Rochester Century farm on 19th Street. Dancing was a passion at that time, and they succeeded in dancing through life for over 70 years. Red was Olmsted County Agriculture Inspector before his retirement. He passed away on December 14, 2008.

Donna’s interests and accomplishments are infinite. She taught Olmsted County schools for 5 years and then spent 23 years as an Advertising Specialist at JC Penney’s. She was Township Chair of a Public Health Auxiliary, active in 4-H programs, member of a Toastmistress group, a trained cosmetologist and a Vivian Woodward consultant for many years. Donna leaves a host of her artwork and many medias for her family and friends to enjoy. She devoured the local Post Bulletin newspaper where many of her stories were related to readers in the “Donna Stories” by Jen Koski. She had an unquenching thirst for knowledge. She will be remembered for her love of family, her compassion for others, her strong faith and her determination to make the best of life’s adversities. She often said these were what lifted her for all of her years.

Always an optimist, she cheered mightily for her favorite football team, The Minnesota Vikings, where she was honored on her 99th birthday by being taken onto the field for autographs and accolades. She even had a bit of cheer left over for her Minnesota Twins.

In retirement and summers, Donna and Red spent glorious weekends at their Lake Pepin cottage, hosting friends and family and always celebrating Christmas in July and cousins’ reunions. Winters found them in Mesa, AZ where both were active in their Palm Gardens Park. Retirement also found them traveling and cruising throughout the world, having visited most continents and states. Donna’s most cherished memories are their trip to Israel and attending the Passion Play in Germany. Her most recent trip was with her two daughters to Venice, Italy, Greece, the Acropolis, and Turkey to explore Ephesus along with Milan to view Da Vinci’s “Last Supper”.

She loved her church, Bethel Lutheran, and was a very active supporter and volunteer, having taught vacation bible school and Sunday school, former member of the church council, a BLCW Officer, served on the Publicity and Youth Committees, and co-edited and illustrated the monthly Bethel Beacon Newsletter for over 12 years.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Tanis DeMarais (Jerry Wallingford) of San Antonio, Tx and Tarja Anderson (Gary Brittan) of Merrifield, MN; six grandchildren, Kevin (Kari) Anderson, Meradee (Dane) Carlson, Alicia (Nicholas) Carleo, Todd DeMarais, Kaeli Mathes and Taylor (Kristin) Fox; six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Red, sister Violet Markley, brother Arly (a WWII casualty), son Terry, and a host of loyal friends.

Throughout her life, she had a strong interest in family history and shared many stories with others. She is a direct descendant and granddaughter of Jerome Ketchum who was historically noteworthy as being one of the first pioneers in the 1850’s to settle in Olmsted County. She will be laid to rest very near him in Dover Evergreen Cemetery at a private burial at a later date.

A Remembrance Gathering will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.