Donna M. Leighton

Donna Mae Leighton, 82, of Eyota, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a brief illness.

Donna was born October 13, 1940, in La Crosse, WI, to Stan and Ruth Egge (Trulson). She attended Lanesboro High School and graduated in 1958. On January 21, 1961, she and Glen E. Leighton were married at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Donna worked at IBM for many years and, after retirement, continued her affection for serving people as a waitress at Three Crowns Restaurant in the Holiday Inn South in Rochester.

Donna’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and their spouses, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being a “snowbird” in Donna TX, dancing and happy hours with friends, family vacations to Alexandria, playing slots at Treasure Island, camping and watching her family show horses for several years. Cooking was a gift that Donna shared with many. The memories spent with her in the kitchen, learning her favorites, will be forever cherished and passed on for generations to come.

Donna is survived by son, Jon (Donna) Leighton of Lake City, MN; daughters, Julie (Don) Blumer of Fountain, MN, Janae (Dan) Monnet of Rocheter, MN; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Karl) Gerber, Corey (Bailey) Leighton, Jessica (Bryan) Halverson, Justin Blumer, Jenna Blumer, Taylor (Dillon) Schuster, Lindsey Monnet; three great grandchildren, Karlee, Claire, Aubrey; sisters, Phyllis (Hank) Wilson, Sonja (Bob) Lindholm; brother Don (Joanne) Egge; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen and her parents.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Palliative Care Unit at Methodist Hospital for the incredible care and compassion Donna received.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice

Website: philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC

In the “Designate my donation to…” field, select “Other” and type “Hospice” in the “Other Designation” field.

