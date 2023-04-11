Donna M. Nelson, 79, of Park Rapids, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 21st. Donna was born on August 8th, 1943 to Floyd and Bernice Anding in Lake City, MN. She graduated from Lincoln High School, in Lake City, MN, in 1961. Donna married John A. Nelson on May 31st, 1969, in West Albany, MN. They went on to have two sons, Brian and Chris. Donna worked many years, in accounting, at the Kahler Hotel and then the Radisson Hotel, both in Rochester.

In 2018, Donna was able to fulfill a lifelong dream that her and John had, by buying a lake home. She enjoyed it very much and made wonderful friends during her time in Park Rapids.

Donna enjoyed reading and spending time with her granddaughters and her extended family and friends.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Floyd and Bernice; and her brother, Charley. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Jessica) of Carver, MN and Chris (Donna) of Rice Lake, WI; granddaughters, Olivia Nelson, Gabriella Nelson, and Stella Nelson.

Donna will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 2:00PM - 5:00PM, at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester, MN.