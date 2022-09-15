Donna M Solem, age 85, of Rochester, MN passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN. Donna was born August 21, 1937 in Clear Lake, SD to Glen and Alice (Peterson) Angle. She graduated from Clear Lake, SD High School. She then attended and graduated from Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls, SD. She married Lyle D Solem on June 28, 1959 and together they had three children. Donna was a past member of the Eden Garden Club and Quilters’ Sew-ciety of Rochester. She was very active over the years at Zumbro Lutheran Church including the Women’s Circle, the annual church bazaar, prayer shawl group, and other activities. Donna was a member of the Mayo Clinic’s One Voice advisory group and the Coronary Club, Zumbro Valley Woodturners, Coulee Region Woodturners, and Sunrisers Kiwanis Club. As a member of St. Marys Campus Volunteers, Donna lovingly knit prayer shawls, chemo caps and toe warmers for patients.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Alice Angle; and her brother, Eugene Angle.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle Solem; daughters, Renae (Scot) Sokola of The Villages, FL, Diane Solem of Rochester, MN, Janet (Scott) Finnesgard of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Amber (Brooks) Duesterhoeft, Brent (Maria) Sokola, Michael (Laura) Finnesgard and Eric Finnesgard; great-grandchildren, Hayden Finnesgard and Nash Duesterhoeft.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00 am Monday, September 19, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Memorials can be directed to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House, Zumbro Lutheran Church remodeling project or donor’s choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Solem family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com