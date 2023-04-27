Donna Mae Elaine Kramer, age 88 of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Donna was born on May 2, 1934, to Erwin and Hazel (Boysen) Wilson in Hayfield, MN. She graduated from Hayfield High School and then married Wallace Kramer on June 12, 1954. Donna and Wallace have been together 72 years and married for 68. Together they moved to Rochester in 1957 and started their family.

In addition to raising her family, Donna worked for the Rochester School District in the cafeteria at John Adams Middle School. Donna then spent several years raising her children before reentering the work force. Donna found her true calling as a ‘Demo Lady’ at various grocery stores, most notably Red Owl and Barlow’s in Rochester. Donna performed demos for 18 years and was featured in an article in the Rochester Post Bulletin, highlighting her sales and communication skills. With just her smile, Donna could strike up a conversation with anyone and did.

Donna was always involved with her husband’s retirement hobby of “Wally’s Small Engine Repair”. Donna would chat with customers in the garage and accompany him on pickup and deliveries. Donna was his copilot.

Donna LOVED to shop, especially for sweatshirts and crafts. She had a decorative sweatshirt for every occasion, season, and holiday. She also enjoyed flower arranging and traveling with Wally and friends to art and craft shows around the area and various other states. Donna was a consummate house cleaner and took great pride in keeping her home neat, clean and organized.

Donna is survived by her husband Wallace “Wally”; children, Keith (Joann) Kramer and Rhonda (Joe) Klavetter; grandchildren, Matthew Kramer, Bryan Klavetter, and Heather Klavetter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger Wilson.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Andrew Greenlund for his exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to recognize the staff of Mayo Hospice and The Homestead of Rochester for the care she received during her time there.

A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. A private family burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kramer family; to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.