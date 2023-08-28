Donna Mae Patterson, 97, of Chatfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.

Donna Mae Kvarme was born May 4, 1926 in Mabel, Minnesota, to Carsten and Emelia (Johnson) Kvarme. She spent her early years in rural Lanesboro, before moving to Chatfield as a teenager. She married Derold Wertz in 1947. They were later divorced. She married Robert Patterson in 1957. She worked for many years at Don’s Department Store in Chatfield. She also worked at Saint Marys Hospital for 10 years.

Donna enjoyed being with people. She was always up for a game of 500. She bowled well into her 70’s. She was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Donna is survived by 2 daughters; Linda (Bob) Finley of Eagan, MN, Cheryl (Al) Hanson of Grand Meadow, MN; son, Duane (Brenda) Wertz of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Allen, sisters Ione Peeper, Orris Harris and Clarissa Amundson, and brother Carrol Kvarme.

Memorial service for Donna will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Chatfield Lutheran Church with Pastor Nissa Peterson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Chatfield Cemetery following the service at church.

Riley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Patterson family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com