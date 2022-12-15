Donna Mae Perry, age 90 of Rochester, died on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Rochester Methodist Hospital. She was born October 14, 1932, in Beloit, WI, to the late Norman and Violet (Stockwell) Larson. Donna graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beloit and then Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester and enjoyed singing in the adult choirs.

Donna met the love of her life, Theodore (Ted “Chick”) Perry when she was working as a carhop at a drive-in. Ted had seen her previously walking down the street with one of her girlfriends and he thought he would really like to meet that cute redhead sometime. They were subsequently married in Beloit on June 21, 1952. They were married over 70 years and enjoyed watching Twins and Vikings games as well as game shows together.

Donna stayed home to raise their three children while living in Beloit. When she and Ted moved to Rochester in 1970, she decided she would join the workforce outside the home, working in a couple different businesses in Rochester. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Marys Hospital Gift Shop and was Treasurer of the Order of the D.O.E.S Women’s Chapter of the Elks in Rochester for five years.

Donna and Ted enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winters and went on several trips to cabins up north and Mexico. She also enjoyed country music and playing Bingo at the Elks.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ted; three children, Cindy (Phil) Senjem, Sandy (Bill) Minder, and Ken (Deb) Perry; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Kathy) Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters, Darlene Ramage, Barbara Larson, and Naomi Heinrich.

The memorial service for Donna will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3:00pm at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Luncheon to follow. Donna’s ashes will be interred in the Zumbro Lutheran Church Columbarium.

