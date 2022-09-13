Donna Mae Wees

Donna Wees passed away September 11, 2022 at The Homestead in Rochester, MN.

Donna Mae (Andrist) Wees was born June 19, 1931 in Wasioja, MN to parents Clarence and Lavina (Weeks) Andrist. Donna attended a small country school in Wasioja and later attended Mantorville High School graduating in 1949. That same year, on November 5, she married the love of her life, John Wees. The two of them have celebrated 72 years together. Donna worked a few part-time jobs, but spent the majority of her life being a homemaker and raising her four children.

Donna had many hobbies, including collecting dolls, journaling, cooking, sewing, and playing cards and games. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, and recording family history by documenting personal memories and stories. Donna was outgoing and loved socializing with people and especially enjoyed family gatherings which included lots of home cooked food and playing games.

Donna is survived by her husband, John; her children, Charlie (Rita) Wees of Menasha, WI., Connie (Kris) Wees of Afton, MN., Kathy (Carl) DeWaard of Byron, MN., and Tom (Debbie) Wees of Big Lake, MN.; Grandchildren, Dr. Kate, Mackenzie (Caleb), Rachel, Miranda (Francisco); great-granddaughter, Caroline; and brother, Jerry (Judy) Andrist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lavina; her siblings, Stanley Andrist, Phyllis Estes and Jim Andrist; and baby girl Wees. Donna was loved by her family and friends and is going to be missed by many.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of gifts, please donate to your favorite charity in her memory.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wees family