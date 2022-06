June 28, 1938 - June 23, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Donna Merkel, 83, Spring Valley, Minn., died Thursday, June 23, in Spring Valley.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at First English Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Pastor Loel Wessel will officiate. Burial will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.