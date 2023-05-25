Donna Prudoehl

Donna Ann (Spitzer) Prudoehl, 87, of St. Charles died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield. Donna was born June 23, 1935 in Winona to Adolph and Anna (Schreiber) Spitzer. She and James Prudoehl were married October 9, 1953. They farmed south of St. Charles until Jim’s death in 2011. Being the independent person she was, Donna remained on the farm after Jim’s death. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Marie Spitzer, 17 nephews and nieces, Bob (Jean) Spitzer; Ron (Sheila) Spitzer; Rick (Jamie) Spitzer; Donald (Mary) Spitzer; Wayne (Michelle) Spitzer; Glen (Julie) Spitzer; Daniel (Cara) Spitzer; Gerald (Cheryl) Spitzer; Gene (Lisa) Spitzer; Lori (Scott) Ramin; Gwen (Jake) Jacobs; Patti Spitzer; Cheryl (Jerry) Mueller; Sandy (Paul) Ihrke; Debbie (Randy) Franzen; Charlene (Darwin) Hanson, and Karen (Mike) Harrison, a special cousin, Delores Smith and family, and many great, and great-great nephews and nieces.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Anna, her husband Jim, brothers, Vern (Carol) Spitzer, Ervin (Shirley) Spitzer, Rudie Spitzer, and a nephew Adam Spitzer.

Funeral services were held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Burial in Hillside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Chosen Valley Care Center- Chatfield, Mayo Hospice and Hoff Funeral Service for their care and assistance.

Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles assisted the family with arrangements.