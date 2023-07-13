Donna Rae Broin

Donna Broin, 89, of Rochester, MN passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Donna was born on a farm in rural South Dakota on August 2, 1933 to Emil Rudd and Pauline (Falk) Rudd. Her only sibling, Ruth, was almost 10 years older than her. She spent her early years surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom played important roles in her life. She was especially close to her father and enjoyed tagging along when he did farm work. She often spoke about how he made a special seat for the grain binder so she could ride along when he harvested grain.

The death of Donna’s father, just days before her 11th birthday, had a profound impact on her childhood. With her sister away at college Donna took on added responsibilities so she and her mother could remain on the family farm. At age 11 she learned to drive the family’s old Buick that had a stick-shift transmission.

Donna attended Minnehaha County District 86 rural school through 8th grade, walking to school and often cutting through farm fields to shorten the trek. Later she attended high school in Jasper, MN. Donna loved to play the piano -- so much so that while others went to movies on Saturday nights, she went to piano lessons instead.

After graduating from high school in 1951, Donna attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. During her sophomore year she met the love of her life, Harris “Spud” Broin. They were married on June 26, 1953, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jasper, MN. The first few years of their marriage they lived in Minneapolis, Montevideo and Glenwood; settling down in Austin, MN. They were blessed with three daughters, Debra, Susan and Kristin. Spud traveled for work and during the weekdays it was just Donna and her daughters at home. She filled her days being a parent volunteer for the girls’ school and was active in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

In 1972 they moved to Rochester, where Donna worked as an office manager for their freight-hauling business, Broin Transfer, Inc. Later she went to work for St. Mary’s hospital where she held several secretarial positions before retiring in 1994. Retirement allowed Spud and her to have more time with grandchildren, attending many of their music and sporting events. Trips back to South Dakota to see relatives were looked forward to every summer.

Donna and Spud loved to travel. Two of her favorite memories were seeing where The Sound of Music was filmed in Austria and riding a camel on their trip to Morocco.

After 50 years of marriage, Donna was widowed in 2004. She was fortunate to stay in her home until she needed more assistance. In January 2022 she moved to an assisted living facility and later transitioned to skilled nursing care.

Donna is survived by her three children: Debra Kester of Rochester, MN, Susan Broin of Maplewood, MN, and Kristin Broin-Pierson (Ronald Pierson) of San Dimas, CA; three grandchildren: Shaun Kester (Sarah Kester), Joseph Kester and Anna Pierson; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin Kester and Kira Kester; a cousin, Ellen Doese; six nieces, six nephews and former son-in-law, Bob Kester.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, The Looking Within Center (1212 12th Ave. NW in Rochester) on July 22, 2023 at 2 PM. Memorials can be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Youth Mission Trip Fund, where Donna was a member since 1972 and supported the youth who went on mission trips.

To send an online condolence visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.