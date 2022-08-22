Doralee Dubin of Rochester passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at age 89. The daughter of Jewish immigrants who fled the Russian empire between 1890-1910, Doralee was born and raised in Chicago. She married the love of her life, Jerry Dubin, on December 25, 1952 in Chicago, and they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last year.

Doralee was smart as a whip. She graduated high school at age 16 and went to Roosevelt College, one of the few private universities that didn’t impose quotas on Jews and other minorities. She earned her degree in education and started her career teaching in public schools in Chicago and in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She moved to Rochester in 1968 where she earned a masters in education and worked until retirement in Rochester’s public schools as a teacher, guidance counselor and curriculum designer. In retirement she volunteered at the Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society.

Doralee is survived by daughter Beth (Stephen) Sack, son Joseph (France) Dubin and grandchildren Sam and Zoe Dubin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Waters on Mayowood for the warm and attentive care she received during her final weeks.

A Zoom memorial service will be held on Thursday September 8th at 4PM Central. Please contact B’nai Israel Synagogue at (507) 288-5825 for Zoom information.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to B’nai Israel Synagogue or the Rochester Public Library Foundation.

To donate to B’nai Israel Synagogue, go to https://www.bnaiisraelmn.org/donations.html, call (507) 288-5825, or mail a check to B’nai Israel Synagogue, 150 7th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

To donate to the Rochester Public Library Foundation, go to https://www.rplmn.org/about-us/library-foundation/donate-to-library. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Doralee Dubin. Or call (507) 328-2387, or mail a check to Rochester Public Library Foundation, 101 2nd Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904.