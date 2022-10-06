Dorene M. Trahan, age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorene Mae was born on March 1, 1940, in Lamberton, MN, to Ervin and LaDonna (Cambronne) Dallmann. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1958. Dorene married Eugene Trahan on May 21, 1960, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. For 32 years, Dorene worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Owatonna, Rochester, and Faribault. She was active with the Telephone Pioneers of America which included her roles as secretary and treasurer of the Hiawatha Land Council, and secretary of the Life Member Group. She was a longtime volunteer with Rice County Project Lifesaver, helping children with autism and the elderly. She was a member of the American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary, volunteering for many activities. Dorene was a very detailed and organized person. She loved to clip coupons and would send many to her children and grandchildren. Dorene cherished the time with her family and enjoyed playing grandma’s rummy and Yahtzee with the grandkids. She loved a good card game during breaks at work or at family gatherings. Dorene enjoyed watching sporting events, birds and wildlife, and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Eugene “Gene’O” Trahan; four children, Christine Marlborough (Tom), Bryan Trahan (Patti), Lynette (Bendzick) Trahan, and Bradley Trahan (Joanie); 11 grandchildren, Jenny Rodman (Mike), Jamie Muscha (Eric), Kerri Jentz (Jeremy), Sara Marlborough, Julia Trahan, Jacob Trahan, Tyler Bendzick, Jessica Schoenwald (Brent), Brenden Trahan, Reece Trahan, and Payton Trahan; eight great grandchildren, Michael, Colby, Jordyn, Lauren, Paige, Alyssa, Sienna, and Zachary; siblings, Marlene Bauer (Gordy) and Dennis Dallmann (Corrine); and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and LaDonna; and her sister, Delores Widstrom (Don).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the funeral through a link found on Dorene’s obituary page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Wednesday for one hour prior to the services at the church.

A special thank you to Brighton Hospice, especially Ashley Burkhartzmeyer, and the staff of Mill City for the exceptional care they provided for Dorene.

