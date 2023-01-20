Doris Ann Moore

Doris Ann (Reilly) Moore, age 94, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at The Homestead, following a short illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 24, 1928, in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Tim Reilly and Phyllis (Russell) Barbeau. Dory was united in marriage to Thomas Moore June 3, 1948. She enjoyed word puzzles, and social media. She loved spending time with her family. She was an election judge for many years. Dory was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, volunteering for many things including serving funeral lunches and as a greeter. She was a bird-watcher, especially the crows that she fed, and liked to care for her lady bugs.

Dory is survived by her children: Thomas W. Moore (Gloria), Kathy (Jim) Finseth; grandkids: Thomas Jason Moore (Donnie), Jessica Paulsen (Scott), Gabe Finseth (Crystal); great-grandkids: Cary Moore, Hailey Moore, Madisyn Tjepkes (Michael), Audrey Timm, Brayden Paulsen, Caleb Finseth and Karlie Finseth; and a great-great-granddaughter: Willow Michelle Moore.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tuck” Moore; parents, and siblings.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Rev. Adam Koglin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

Online condolences can be left at www.mackenfuneralhome.com