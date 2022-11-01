Doris ‘Dorry’ Elaine Rye Swenson was born May 5, 1926, in Hayfield, MN. She was baptized by her uncle Reverend Andrew Nordaune and confirmed by Reverend Sorenson of the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. She became Secretary to the Superintendent at UCLA in Westwood California.

Dorry and Clint were married on August 17, 1947 and were married for 65 years. They had five children. She became the manager of the gift shop at St. Mary’s where she worked for 21 years. After she retired, she became a volunteer and selflessly gave 13,500 hours to helping others.

The family belongs to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where Dorry was an active member of the Elizabeth Circle.

Dorry is survived by her children, Jed Swenson, Woodbury, MN, Susan (Mike) Brumm, Rochester, MN, Julie Hammes, Rochester, MN, Valerie Fordham (Louis Maccini) Rochester, MN, and Jamie (Sue) Swenson, Tarpon Springs, FL; 14 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; one brother, Doug Rye, Albert Lea, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Swenson; her parents, Ethel and Albert Rye, and brothers Laverne & Dick Rye, all of Albert Lea, MN.

Her organs have been donated to Mayo Clinic. A private family ceremony to be held at a later date.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Swenson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com