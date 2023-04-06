Doris Heins

Doris Anne (Franz) Heins died peacefully in her sleep at her home on April 1, 2023. She was 101 years old and enjoyed good health until several weeks before her death.

Doris was born on her family’s farm near Mountain Lake, MN, on Nov. 12, 1921. Growing up, she participated in many farm chores including raising chickens, butchering pigs, threshing grain, and milking cows. She even drove a team of horses when she was 8. She learned cooking, canning, pickling, and soap making from her mother and grandmother. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 1939. She was active in 4H throughout her youth and entered many sewing and other projects at the county fair.

In the fall of 1939, Doris started classes at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. She joined the Beta of Clovia Sorority for women with 4H backgrounds and remained an active supporter of the Clovia sisterhood throughout her life. She graduated in 1943 with a major in Home Economics. Her first job was as a Home Demonstration Agent for the University Home Extension. She taught the latest in homemaking skills to women in SE Minnesota.

She joined the First Methodist Church in Rochester where the minister introduced her to Kendall Heins who was recently home from the Army. They were married on Sept. 23, 1946 and lived in Rochester where they raised six children. Doris taught sewing to adults at the Evening College in the Coffman Building and Kendall worked in the family insurance business. During her life Doris volunteered for many causes and organizations including Meals on Wheels, Community Food Response, Mayo Clinic, Cub Scouts, her church, and Girl Scouts. She helped establish a new 4H club, the Forest Hills Fireflies, and remained active in 4H leadership and county fair judging for many years. In retirement Doris and Kendall explored North America, adding new pins to their travel map every year. They spent 28 winters in Mazatlan, Mexico, where they welcomed family and friends.

Doris enjoyed doing many arts and crafts. She was an excellent seamstress who made and altered clothes for her family and friends. She knitted sweaters, hats, and mittens and was adept at embroidery, needlepoint, and quilling. For many years she created her own greeting cards for every occasion. She made her own soap, and it was better than any that could be purchased. She cooked and canned and froze food at home and taught her children to be self-sufficient. Doris was also an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and number puzzles. She walked at least one mile every day and did daily exercises until several weeks before her death.

Doris had a deep and abiding faith in God and Jesus Christ. She was raised as a member of the Mennonite community that founded her home town of Mountain Lake. After she moved to Rochester she attended the First Methodist Church (now Christ United Methodist Church). She was active in the Sunday School, Women’s Circles, and hospitality.

She is survived by her children Glenn (Cynthia), Paul (Debby), Cynthia, Walter (Ellen Partch), Rebecca (Tim Imbrock), and Eric (Pamela). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and her brother Stephen (Patricia) Franz. She was preceded in death by her husband Kendall, an infant daughter Susan, a grandson Gannon, her sister Phyllis, and her brother Martin. She donated her body to the Mayo Clinic for education and research.

A memorial service for Doris Heins will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Beta of Clovia (umnclovia.org) or Christ United Methodist Church (cumethodist.com) of Rochester.