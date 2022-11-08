Doris M. Ketchum, 86, of Rochester died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Doris Marie Ketchum was born November 29, 1935 in Rochester to Arthur and Lura (Clason) Growt. She grew up in Eyota, graduated from Eyota High School and attended college in Winona and Rochester. She was united in marriage to Kermit Ketchum on November 9, 1957 in Eyota, and the couple then moved to Rochester. Doris was employed at the Kahler Hotel, and then stayed at home to raise her two boys. She and Kermit enjoyed camping, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Doris also had an interest in antiques.

She is survived by her husband Kermit, sons Bret (Cindy) of Lake Park, MN, and Kent (Mary) of New Brighton, MN; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to Paws and Claws of Rochester.

