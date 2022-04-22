Doris P. Keefe

Doris Patricia Keefe, 100 of Rochester, passed away peacefully at Vanessa Peterson’s Group Home on April 20, 2022.

Doris Patricia Fisher was born on March 17, 1922 in Rochester to Henry and Emma (Radam) Fischer. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1940. She was employed as a Dental Assistant until her marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” Keefe on January 4, 1943 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester. Rochester was their home, except for a time in San Antonio, TX, when Kenny was in the Army Air Corps. For 29 years, they lived on North Broadway in Rochester, operating a rooming house and popcorn stand. She was a bookkeeper and dispatcher for Keefe Transfer until her retirement in 1978. She enjoyed wood carving, painting landscapes and primitive scenes. She was a member of Senior Citizens, TOPS 907 Club, and Widow Persons. She was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester.

She is survived by her children Patricia (Butch) Podolske of Hayward, WI, Ann Gunderson of Rochester, Irving (JoAnn) Keefe of Rochester, Kenneth “Pix” (Jean) Keefe of Rochester, 9 grandchildren Jon Podolske, Heather Engelbert, Katie Benike, Monte Gunderson, Kasey Keefe, Mickey Keefe, Nathan Keefe, Kim Stolp, Holly Keefe, Valerie Reimers, Tiffany Lawler, Kirsten Nickolite, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kenny (1996) and three sisters Vivian, Romaine, and Ophelia.

The Memorial Mass for Doris will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30AM at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with Msg. Gerald A. Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held starting at 9:00AM at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

The Keefe family would like to extend a special thank-you to care takers Vanessa, Bonnie, and Judy, along with the Mayo Hospice Team.

