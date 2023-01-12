Dorothy A. Dukart

Dorothy Anastasia Kuntz Dukart, 99, of Rochester MN, died January 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Dorothy was born near South Heart, North Dakota. She grew up on the family farm in New England. She married Ludwig Dukart, Jr. on Nov. 28, 1944. They resided in the Dickinson area until relocating to Rochester Minnesota in 1955 where they raised their family. They were later divorced.

Dorothy worked in housekeeping at St Marys Hospital from 1955 to 1989. Dorothy devoted time to service work including Saint Pius Verein, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Saint Francis Church Rosary Group, Women of the Moose and Head Start as a Foster Grandparent.

Dorothy’s favorite pastimes were playing cards (especially Durak), crafting and crocheting. Dorothy enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and walking.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, August Kuntz and Peter Kuntz; sister-in-law, Florence Kuntz; five children, Virginia Vermeersch (Peter McMahon), Valerie Wiebold (Robert Slavik), Gregory (Debra) Dukart, Gwendolyn (Steven) Hicks, Gordon (Buffie) Dukart; eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, Mary and Valentine Kuntz; siblings, Magdalene and Albert Pachl, John and Bertha Kuntz, Arnold and Lois Kuntz, Otillia Kuntz and Darlene Kuntz; Gerald Vermeersch (son-in-law); Glenn Dukart (son) and Lisa Vermeersch (granddaughter).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on the 11th.

A second service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Saint Mary’s church in South Heart, ND followed by interment at Saint Mary’s cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday July 21, 2023, at Stevenson’s Funeral Home and the Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.

