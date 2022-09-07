Dorothy A. Guenther

Dorothy Ann Guenther, 89, of Rochester, Minnesota died on September 5, 2022 at The Homestead of Rochester Senior Living.

She was born July 25, 1933 to Jennings and Lenora (Brenengan) Holstad in Galesville, WI. Dorothy grew up in Galesville and graduated high school in 1951. She went on to attend La Crosse Technical School. She married Dale Guenther on December 6, 1952 at French Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick, WI. She and Dale traveled as Dale was enlisted in the Navy and have lived in Norman, Oklahoma; Memphis, Tennessee; and San Diego, California. They then lived in Madison, Wisconsin making their way to Rochester, Minnesota in 1962. Dorothy worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital and Crenlo.

She is survived by her sons David Guenther and Doug (Jodi) Guenther of Rochester, MN; 2 grandchildren Sean Atherton-Guenther and James (fiancé Kim Meyerhofer) Atherton-Guenther; 2 great-grandchildren Michael and Jordy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, sister Florence Holstad and granddaughter-in-law Kendra Atherton-Guenther.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901) and will continue an hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Blair, WI.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Guenther family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.