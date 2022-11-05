Dorothy A. Heitmann

Dorothy Amanda Heitmann, 95, of Lake City, died on Thursday evening, November 3, 2022, at Elysian Senior Homes in Lake City. She was born April 10, 1927, in Lake City to Claus and Freida (Tiedemann) Dettmer. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church - Lincoln in rural Lake City. Following her graduation in 1945 from Lincoln High School in Lake City she was employed by Citizens Fund Insurance Company in Red Wing.

On June 10, 1948, she married her lifelong partner Willous Heitmann in rural Lake City. They made their home in rural Mazeppa where they farmed and raised their three children.

Following their retirement in 1992 they moved to Lake City. Dorothy was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church - Bear Valley, where she participated in Ladies Aide activities and taught Sunday School. While being a dedicated farmwife she also found time to pursue her interests in golfing, gardening, bowling, and sewing. Throughout her life, time with family and friends were a priority. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and later in life her great grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Sandra Kay (Timothy) Eggenberger of Eden Prairie, Janet Lynn (Larry) Befort of Zumbrota; and Jeffrey “Doc” Heitmann of Mazeppa; five grandchildren, Christa, Justin, Angela, Tayton, and Willy; seven great-grandchildren, Porter, Hadley, Julia, Myra, Charlotte, Hudson, and Stella; and a sister Verniel (Harold) Schuchard of Mankato. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers- Leroy, Clarence and Leslie, and infant twin sons and two infant grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church - Bear Valley in rural Mazeppa with Pastor Daniel Reich officiating. The burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time-of-service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to a hospice of your choice.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com