Dorothy Ann Miller, 84, of Rochester, died Monday, May 30, 2022 at Stewartville Care Center.

Dorothy was born July 23, 1937 near Douglas, MN to Harold and Mabel (Tillotson) Spading. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1954. In July of 1956, she married Leonard Miller in Rochester. Eventually they built a home outside of Byron and raised four daughters there.

Dorothy worked many places, changing careers with every child being born. She spent the longest time of her career at Sears working in the parts department. Dorothy loved socializing, playing golf, going to bingo, but most of all spending time with her siblings and children.

She is survived by a sister, Darlene Frederickson of Rochester; daughters, Dorothy Faith Dudley of Chatfield, Teresa (Thomas) Small of Hayfield, Rebecca (Timothy) Hollermann of Chatfield, and Michelle (Michael) Bacon of Rochester; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; siblings, Robert, Joyce, Fred, Merlin (Mike), Calvin, Inez, Rosemary, and Janette. She will be laid to rest at Grandview next to her husband.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Stewartville Care Center for the amazing care that they provided to Dorothy during her five months there. She was treated like family and felt loved and appreciated by the entire staff.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Dorothy would like all memorials to be given to charities of the donor’s choice.

