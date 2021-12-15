Dorothy Bennett

Dorothy “Tootie” May Bennett of Plainview, MN was called home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her sons December 13, 2021 at the age of 92, while under the care of the compassionate staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester MN.

Dorothy was born July 12, 1929 to Sanford and Lillian (Mills Bogart) Boyum, in Kasson MN. Growing up Dorothy had a pony named Sally that pulled a cart carrying her and her two brothers around town. In high school, Dorothy played the flute, accordion, and piano. She graduated from Kasson High School in 1947, Commercial College in Mankato, MN in 1948 with a specialty in bookkeeping. After college, Dorothy worked at Stevenson’s department store in Rochester, MN as head bookkeeper.

On July 1, 1951, she was united in marriage in Kasson to Howard “Archie” Bennett of Plainview, MN. Together they owned and operated the family business Bennett & Sons Sand and Gravel in Plainview while raising four boys. After retiring, Dorothy and Howard wintered in Port Aransas, TX, where they enjoyed gulf activity and socializing with dear friends. They were married for 56 years until Howard’s death November 9, 2007.

Dorothy was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church (formerly United Methodist Church) for more than 68 years. She held numerous volunteer positions within the church, including pianist, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and choir and chime choir member. In addition, Dorothy was a member of the Plainview Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary.

Dorothy and her family spent summer weekends at her West Newton cabin on the Mississippi River where she enjoyed watching the river activity, playing cards, cooking meals and entertaining family and friends. Dorothy enjoyed shopping and earned the title of “certified bargain shopper” as she was thrilled to get a deal and had a hard time understanding why anyone would pay full price.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Howard, two brothers, Robert Boyum and Glenn Boyum, sister-in-law, Ellen Boyum, and great-grandson Carson Nickelsen.

Dorothy is survived by her four sons, Jim (Sue) Bennett from Minnetonka, MN; and Steve (Kathy) Bennett, Paul (Mary) Bennett, and Scott (Donna) Bennett, from Plainview, MN:

13 grandchildren, Michelle Bennett, Bridget Bennett, Angie (Nathan) Radel, Nicole (Scot) Engler, Hollie (Jason) Piotrowicz, Tara Bennett, Heather (Josh) Streich, Brandon Bennett, Brady Bennett, Shawn Bennett, Nicole (Nick) Post, Morgan Jensen, Connor Jensen, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be remembered as a strong matriarch of her family who had a deep faith in God.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Meals on Wheels.

A special thanks to the caring staff at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN.

The funeral will be Monday, December 20th at 11 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday December 19th at Schad and Zabel Funeral home in Plainview and one hour prior to service at the church.