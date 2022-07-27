Dorothy E. Botjer

Dorothy Ernestine Botjer, age 88, went on her final journey to be with our Lord on July 24, 2022.

Dorothy was an avid volunteer, first at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, then at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC, where she was active in supporting those who were struggling.

Her joy was talking, laughing, and comforting those people she met. She clocked more than 11,500 hours of service to others. Dorothy enjoyed reading, feeding and watching her birds, listening to music, and singing.

Originally, from Hoboken, New Jersey she was the youngest of 6 children to Aniela and Mariano Busketa. She is preceded in death by her siblings Ernest, Ruth, Alfred, Gertrude, and George.

In 1952, while on a blind date, she met the man of her dreams, John Botjer. She patiently waited for him to finish school and married him on June 25, 1955. They moved to Hyde Park, New York until she follow him to Fort Sill, OK where she became an Army wife.

Later, they moved to Poughkeepsie, and settled in several other cities in New York until John was asked to move to Rochester, MN for work. After living there for 17 years the opportunity to move to Raleigh, NC arrived, and they were quick to agree. They retired to a life of cruising in Alaska, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.

Dorothy also enjoyed Sunday drives, dining out, visiting her family on the east coast, and collecting two-dollar bills. John and Dorothy recently celebrated their 67 years of love and joy.

Dorothy and John have three children, Elizabeth (Neil) Tobiason, Philip (Tracy) Botjer and Pete (Margaret) Botjer; four granddaughters, Stacy, Angela, Jessica, and Clare; six great grandchildren, Austin, Josh, Taylor, Aidan, Brooklyn, Nila. She had the enjoyment of many nieces and nephews, along with many close friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Dorothy’s favorite charity, St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital. The Botjer Family is under the care of Mitchell Funeral Home. www.MitchellatRMP.com.