Dorothy Griffin Utz passed away with her family by her side on February 25, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael Joseph Griffin and Gertrude Beatrice Cullen of Torby, Newfoundland and by her husband of 58 years, John Phillip “Jack” Utz, M.D., her brothers Ronald and Leonard Griffin and sister Gertrude G. McDonough. She is survived by her five children, Jane Utz Hamilton (Stephen O’Brien), Christopher J. Utz, Charles M. Utz (Kim Wells), Jonathan P. Utz (Mary Ann), and Stephen P. Utz (Susan), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Born in Medford, Massachusetts on November 13, 1925, Dorothy was raised in Malden, Massachusetts. She attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and graduated from Girls Catholic High School in 1943. She received her nursing degree in 1946 from Massachusetts Memorial Hospitals School of Nursing as a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.

Dorothy met Jack at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and they were married in 1947.

Always creating a gracious home wherever they lived, Dorothy and Jack first moved to Rochester, Minnesota for his medical fellowship and then Washington, DC where she continued her nursing career at the National Institutes of Health Medical Center and in 1952 participated in a medical mission to Costa Rica to eradicate polio. When her husband’s service took their young family to Paris, France, Dorothy learned to speak French at the Alliance Francaise and became an accomplished gourmet cook attending classes at Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School. Her love of all things French continued for the rest of her life. In 1965, the family relocated to Richmond, Virginia. Dorothy continued raising her family and was active in the Windsor Farms Garden Club, including serving as president. Returning to Washington, DC in 1974 for her husband’s deanship of Georgetown University Medical School, Dorothy created another family home in a historic Georgetown townhouse close to the university campus where there was much entertaining of faculty and students, family and friends.

Dorothy and Jack retired to Pelican Bay in Naples, Florida in 1995 where they were members of St. William Catholic Church. After her husband’s death in 2006, Dorothy became a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Dorothy will be inurned with her late husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Gifts may be made in Dorothy’s memory to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 7201 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 750, Bethesda, MD 20814 or www.nfid.org.