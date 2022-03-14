Dorothy Gross

Dorothy Mae Gross, 83, of Kasson, MN, formerly of Dodge Center, MN, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Prairie Meadows Senior Living in Kasson, MN.

Dorothy was born on February 5, 1939, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Heimberg) Klossner in Pine Island, MN. She graduated from Kasson High School in 1957. She was united in marriage on January 18, 1958 to Alvin Gross in Kasson, MN.

Dorothy worked as a daycare provider for many years in the Dodge Center and Kasson communities. She also worked as a nurse aid in Hayfield and helped with physical therapy. Dorothy enjoyed flowers, camping, gardening, dancing and listening to Bluegrass music. She was a member of Praise Fellowship Church in Dodge Center, MN. She will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children, William Gross of Farmington, MN, Bruce (Jan) Gross of Tarpon Springs, FL, Cindy (Rodney) Severson of Jacksonville, FL, and Cheryl (Nhut)Tran of Rochester, MN; sister, Alice Klossner of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law, Judy Klossner; brothers-in-law, Chuck Koenig, Herman Stahl, and John Foley; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; parents, Robert and Gertrude; 4 sisters, Lina Torgenson and her husband Lowell “Butch”, Margaret Foley, Amanda Stahl, Rose Koenig and 2 brothers, John and Ernie.

The family wishes to thank Prairie Meadows for the wonderful care of both Alvin and Dorothy and to Moments Hospice for their compassion in Dorothy’s final days.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson, with Pastor Roger Langworthy officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Thursday. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, MN. You are invited to join a live stream of the funeral service on the Czaplewski Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/Czaplewski-Family-Funeral-Homes-Crematory-336420016774213/. To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.