Dorothy Hardtke

Dorothy Jean Hardtke, 100, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2022 in Rochester.

She was born on March 18,1922 in Riceville, IA to Joseph and Wilda (Gooder) Wilkes.

Dorothy grew up in Riceville and moved to Rochester after graduating high school. She met Milt Hardtke and were married on December 20, 1941. They moved to Preston after Milt returned from the service. In 1960 the family moved to Rochester and she was an Avon Representative until retiring in 1977. Dorothy and Milt would travel often in their motorhome and for 13 years spend their winters in Homosassa, FL.

Dorothy enjoyed golf, card games (especially bridge). More than anything she enjoyed socializing with people. If you met her, she never forgot meeting you. She also spent her time volunteering at church and the Salvation Army.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Mary Kay) Hardtke of Eyota; grandson, Derrick (Amber) Hardtke of Eyota; granddaughter, Andrea (Jeff) Loban of Driggs, ID; great grandchildren, Ella, Alix, Chloe Hardtke, and Cole, Nash Loban.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Mount Olive Church 2380 18th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Eagles Club in Rochester from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Mount Olive Church in Rochester or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be sent to mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com