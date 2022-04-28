Dorothy Ione Moen, 88, of Byron passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Dorothy Johnson was born on November 10, 1933 in Salem Corners, MN to Carl and Opal Johnson. On September 6, 1953 she married Ivan Moen at South Zumbro Lutheran Church near Rock Dell and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Together, they raised four children. Along with farming on her family farm near Salem Corners for over 50 years she worked at Mayo Clinic. In 2007, the couple made Byron their home. Dorothy enjoyed camping and was a member of the Rochester Roamers Club, the Byron Snow Bears and the Rochester Eagles Club. During retirement, Dorothy and Ivan took their RV and wintered in Arizona. Later, the couple bought a permanent residence in Apache Junction, AZ.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Tammy) Moen of Rochester, Dennis Moen of Byron, Lecia (Tim) Mulholland of Byron and Beth (Roger) O’Brien of Byron; eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, three brothers, one sister, and one great granddaughter.

There will be a private family graveside service held. Burial will be in East St. Olaf Cemetery in Rock Dell, MN.

