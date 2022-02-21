Dorothy Irene Crowle, 94, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at The Mayo Clinic, Saint Marys campus.

Dorothy was born in Iroquois Falls, Ontario, Canada on November 17, 1927, the only child of William and Amy Griffiths. She grew up in Alberta and graduated from Central High in Calgary. In 1952, Dorothy earned her BS in Nursing from the University of Alberta in Edmonton. She did public health in Calgary and Eastern Alberta for three and a half years. On January 21, 1956, she married The Rev. Wesley E. Crowle. They lived in various places in Alberta, and Washington D.C. and Toronto before coming to Rochester in 1965 when her husband was appointed as the Episcopal Chaplain at Saint Marys and Methodist Hospital. Dorothy and Wesley were married for 61 years. In Rochester, Dorothy worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital for fifteen and a half years. She enjoyed meeting with her nursing classmates every two years as they would gather at a ranch in Calgary and laugh and talk through the night about their nurse training days. Dorothy enjoyed volunteering her time at Channel One Food Bank and for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Dorothy was a wonderful mother, who always put others first. She loved her granddaughters dearly.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Margaret Sigrist of Rochester, Anne (William) Wineland of McHenry, MD and Frances (Ronald) Troester of Woodbury, MN; granddaughters, Jessica Wineland and Emily Troester. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Wesley E. Crowle.

A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1884 22nd St. NW, Rochester, with The Rev. Justin Chapel officiating. The family would like to send a special thank you to Saint Marys Hospital and St. Luke's Episcopal Church.