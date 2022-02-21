Dorothy Joy Greseth, 83, of Rochester, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany.

Dorothy was born October 8, 1938 in La Crosse, WI to Orvin and Martha (Eliason) Benson. Dorothy attended school in a one room schoolhouse through grade school and went on to graduate from Houston High School. After high school, she went on to obtain her Bachelors’ degree in Education from Winona State University. Dorothy began her teaching career in Kenyon and then went on to teach in Wanamingo after she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Greseth on June 15, 1963. Ron and Dorothy moved to Rochester in 1967 where Dorothy began teaching at Holmes School, where she eventually retired from after 29 years of teaching. Dorothy was always volunteering her time and talents throughout the community. Dorothy was named the 2008 Rochester, MN Mayor’s Medal of Honor for Services to the Elderly. She spent 25 years decorating trees for the Festival of Trees, working at the Samaritan Bethany gift shop for 25 years and baking and organizing the Christmas bake sale at Samaritan Bethany. Dorothy enjoyed doing puzzles, playing games, painting, crafting and spending time at the family cabin up north. She was also a huge Minnesota Gopher fan. Dorothy was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where she also spent countless hours volunteering time and participating in numerous groups and circles over the years. She was a kind, and generous woman, always giving to others.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Ron; children, Sharri Greseth-Juhnke, Lee Kyle (Jennifer) Greseth; grandchildren, Morgan and Luke and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters, Eva and Leila and by her brother, Ralph. Dorothy’s sister, Florence Johnson passed away after Dorothy in February 2022.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1212 12th Ave. NW, Rochester with Pastor Hayden Kvamme officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Roya Place NW. Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Kenyon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Bethany, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to The Ronald McDonald House in memory of Dorothy. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Greseth family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com