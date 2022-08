Aug. 4, 1925 - Aug. 23, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dorothy Klees, 97, Rochester, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Samaritan Bethany.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church near Kellogg, Minn. Burial will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Arrangements by Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview, Minn.