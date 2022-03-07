Dorothy L. Cooper

Dorothy Lorraine Cooper, 95, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Dorothy was born July 5, 1926 in Stewartville, MN to Everett and Alice (Bennett) House. She was a graduate of Stewartville High School. On August 17, 1945, Dorothy married Robert Cooper. Dorothy worked as an agent for the C.O. Brown Company for almost 50 years, before retiring. She also loved to volunteer her time at Rochester Methodist Hospital, Rochester Score and at the Rochester Senior Citizens Center. Dorothy was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women. Dorothy enjoyed camping and traveling and was an avid reader. She also loved to knit and quilt and often made bonnets for babies at the hospital or prayer shawls. Dorothy and Robert spent their winters after retiring on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and a 50 plus year member at Christ United Methodist Church. Dorothy was a confidante to many, a great listener but she also had a witty, spunky side to her as well.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen (Marty) Jensen; daughter-in-law, Judy Cooper; grandchildren, John (Miriam) Cooper, Jodi (Brian) Wiemerslage, Jeff (Vicki) Cooper, Michelle (Craig) Grossbach and Amy (Jeremy) Stern; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Beverly) House; sister-in-law, Phyllis House and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, James; sister, Phyllis Juterbock; brother, Don House and by her parents.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester with The Rev. Nancy Wheeler Handlon officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 11, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville, MN. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to Seasons Hospice in memory of Dorothy. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cooper family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com