Dorothy Lundquist

Dorothy Marie (Wangaard) Lundquist was born on November 14, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Arthur and Mabel (Gravem) Wangaard. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran in Minneapolis. Dorothy passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice in Rochester, MN, surrounded by her family, on July 3, 2023.

Dorothy was a life-long learner who loved, among many things, traveling. One of her first adventures was backpacking around Europe with friends in 1952. She also cherished the trips she took with her cousin Fern, and she filled many books with photos and notes from these trips. Dorothy also loved camping and being outdoors. Whether trekking across Nebraska in the summer heat, camping with her family or spending time in her garden, Dorothy appreciated everything that Mother Nature had to offer.

Her love of learning was instrumental in her career as an educator. After completing her degree in Physical Education at the University of Minnesota, she taught in Proctor, MN. She then taught for two years in Honolulu, HI at Kamehameha Schools. She was teaching in Bloomington, MN when she met a tall, handsome man who was on break while in the Merchant Marines.

Dorothy married John Lundquist on September 2, 1961. They were blessed with three children: Erik, Kris and Karl. While married, they lived in Indianapolis, IN, Shakopee, MN, Fargo, ND, Grand Island, NE and Grant, NE. While in Fargo, Dorothy worked in the Phy Ed department at NDSU and served as the women’s swimming coach. John died of cancer in 1977 at the age of 43 when the family lived in Grant. She decided to stay in the small southwestern Nebraska community to raise her children, even though she was hours away from family and friends with whom she had grown up. She became very active in the school, the community, and the church during the 17 years she called Grant home.

She returned to her roots in Minnesota the summer of 1992. It was during this time that she reconnected with friends and family in and around the Twin Cities. She was active in the church and with her growing family. She moved to Rochester in 2014.

Dorothy was proud of her Scandinavian heritage and her home was decorated with various items representing her roots. During each Christmas season, she celebrated several Norwegian traditions with her family.

Dorothy was also very competitive and enjoyed watching all kinds of sports. She was a big fan of the Minneapolis Lakers and would attend games in the downtown Minneapolis Armory when the George Mikan-led Lakers dominated the NBA. More especially though, she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play. Dorothy was a fixture at dance recitals, baseball, soccer, softball, basketball, football games. She loved them all. She was an avid follower of all sports up until the time of her death. She also loved playing cards and games with her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents Arthur and Mabel Wangaard, husband John Lundquist and brother Arthur Wangaard.

She will be missed by her son Erik (Susan) Lundquist, daughter Kris (Tom) O’Brien and son Karl (Roxy) Lundquist and grandchildren Anna, John, and Peter Lundquist; Haley, Hannah and Cole Henton; and Ian Lundquist. Dorothy is also survived by her dear and special friend Jerry Scott, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN at 11:00 a.m. on August 10 with visitation one hour before the service. Memorials preferred to Bethel Lutheran, Normandale Lutheran Center for Healing and Wholeness or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.