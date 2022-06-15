Dorothy Mae Cady

Dorothy Cady, age 92, of Douglas passed away peacefully after a long and happy life surrounded by family. She joined her husband and children in heaven on June 12, 2022. She will be missed by everyone who loved her here on earth. She touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

Dorothy was born December 26, 1929, at St. Mary’s Hospital to her parents Milo (Jack) and Alice (Klann) Koelsch. She grew up on the Century Farm in Douglas, Minnesota. She married Milton (Buster) Cady on June 24, 1948. She lived her entire life on the family farm except for 2 years after her marriage. They later moved to and purchased the family farm to raise their family. They had two children; Debra and Bruce who remained at or near the farm throughout their lives. Dorothy was also very proud of her 25 years of service at Madonna Towers of Rochester, Inc. She retired in 1999. Dorothy loved art, crafting, and antiques.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Milton (Buster) Cady of 63 years, and her children Debra and Bruce. She is survived by many cousins and extended family.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 11:00 am at Douglas United Methodist Church. She will be interred at the Center Grove Cemetery of Douglas immediately following the service. A luncheon will follow in the lower level of the church.